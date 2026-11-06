🎓 Concord NH Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles

Concord’s education scene is busy right now, with strong demand for both classroom teachers and training pros. If you like helping people learn—whether teens or adults—these roles are worth a look.

Employer: St. Paul’s School

St. Paul’s School Location: Concord, NH (fully residential boarding school)

(fully residential boarding school) Type: Full-time, faculty

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Teach three yearlong physics courses plus one science elective, from Physics First through Advanced Physics, in a well-resourced, college-prep boarding school. This role is a good fit if you have 5+ years of secondary science teaching, enjoy boarding school life (advising, dorm, coaching, committees), and want to be part of a close, inclusive campus community.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed; details match, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: NHADACA / NH Training Institute on Addictive Disorders

Location: Concord, NH (onsite, in person)

(onsite, in person) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $24.00 – $26.50 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Coordinate trainings for the substance use workforce—setting up events, handling registrations, supporting presenters, and managing CE credits and contracts. This is a good match if you have a bachelor’s in Education, Substance Use, or Human Services (or equivalent experience), are comfortable with Zoom, MS Office, and basic web/LMS tasks, and like organizing details while supporting a mission-driven field.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, write a short, clear cover letter, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.