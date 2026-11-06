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🐱 Playful, Shy & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Concord, NH
Three very different Concord cats are hoping someone like you will notice them. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, one of these sweet kitties might be your perfect match.
Sbarro
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County
- Phone: (603) 856-8756
- Adoption Fee: Not listed
Personality & needs:
Sbarro is a shy boy who needs extra time and patience to feel safe. Because of his shyness, he’s not a match for homes with young kids, but he may enjoy a friendly kitty companion once he settles in.
He’s looking for a calm, understanding home that will let him come out of his shell at his own pace.
👉 Meet Sbarro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Orion
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County
- Phone: (603) 856-8756
- Adoption Fee: $175
Personality & needs:
Orion is a handsome, sweet boy who came in as a stray. He’s timid and shy at first, but with time, patience, and gentle people, he warms up and shows his softer side.
- Good with cats: Seems curious and interested in other cats
- Not good with dogs: He is very frightened of dogs
Orion needs a quiet, loving home where he can build confidence and settle in slowly.
👉 Meet Orion and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Freyja
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Concord, NH)
- Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)
Personality & needs:
Freyja (also spelled Freya) is a delightful, energetic, playful girl. She:
- Loves toys and snuggling
- Is very affectionate, silly, and confident with people
- Enjoys human company and is very friendly toward humans
She was found on the street and has been cared for by her current family for a couple of months. However, she has been very territorial with their smaller resident cat, so she needs a cat-free home where she can be the only feline.
👉 Meet Freyja and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Concord, NH, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats, or share this with a friend who might be looking. A quick call or click could be the start of a happy new life for them.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.