🐱 Playful, Shy & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Concord, NH

Three very different Concord cats are hoping someone like you will notice them. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, one of these sweet kitties might be your perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County

Phone: (603) 856-8756

Adoption Fee: Not listed

Personality & needs:

Sbarro is a shy boy who needs extra time and patience to feel safe. Because of his shyness, he’s not a match for homes with young kids, but he may enjoy a friendly kitty companion once he settles in.

He’s looking for a calm, understanding home that will let him come out of his shell at his own pace.

👉 Meet Sbarro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County

Phone: (603) 856-8756

Adoption Fee: $175

Personality & needs:

Orion is a handsome, sweet boy who came in as a stray. He’s timid and shy at first, but with time, patience, and gentle people, he warms up and shows his softer side.

Good with cats: Seems curious and interested in other cats

Seems curious and interested in other cats Not good with dogs: He is very frightened of dogs

Orion needs a quiet, loving home where he can build confidence and settle in slowly.

👉 Meet Orion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Concord, NH)

Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

Personality & needs:

Freyja (also spelled Freya) is a delightful, energetic, playful girl. She:

Loves toys and snuggling

Is very affectionate, silly, and confident with people

with people Enjoys human company and is very friendly toward humans

She was found on the street and has been cared for by her current family for a couple of months. However, she has been very territorial with their smaller resident cat, so she needs a cat-free home where she can be the only feline.

👉 Meet Freyja and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Concord, NH, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats, or share this with a friend who might be looking. A quick call or click could be the start of a happy new life for them.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.