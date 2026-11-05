🎓 Concord, NH Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & $70K+ Option

Concord’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to K–12 support and statewide curriculum work. Here are several solid roles, whether you love working with little ones or designing learning at scale.

Employer: William J. White Educational & Behavioral Consulting Services, Inc

William J. White Educational & Behavioral Consulting Services, Inc Location: Concord, NH (in-person, public school settings)

Type: Full-time, school-year (43 weeks)

Salary: $44,000–$46,000 per year (about $1,000+/week during school year) + optional summer work at $30/hour

(about during school year) + Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, paid time off, ~20 paid vacation days + school holidays, RBT training/supervision

This role supports students with autism and related needs in public schools, mostly 1:1 or in small groups, with direct BCBA supervision and training toward Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) certification. Good fit if you have a background in education, psychology, or behavior support and want steady school-year pay plus optional summer hours.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Listed in Concord, NH – Remote workplace type

Listed in Type: Full-time, remote

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 per year (plus eligibility for an annual incentive program)

(plus eligibility for an annual incentive program) Deadline: Applications accepted through Monday, Nov 9, 2026 (may be extended)

You’ll create and review K–12 ELA assessment content (test items, passages, performance tasks) for large-scale state and district tests, and work closely with educators and psychometricians. Ideal if you have teaching experience in ELA, strong writing skills, and are comfortable using AI tools to help build and refine assessment content.

Employer: Shaker Road School

Location: Concord, NH (in-person)

Type: Part-time, 6‑month leave coverage (Jan–June), ~40 hours/week

Salary: $18–$20 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off

This six‑month role cares for infants 12 weeks to 12 months, focusing on safety, nurturing routines, and early learning through play. Great if you have childcare/early childhood experience, enjoy close work with families, and want a defined short-term commitment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good education jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.