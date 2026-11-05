💻 Concord, NH IT Openings: Multiple Remote & Cloud Roles

Concord’s tech scene is small but mighty right now, with several remote and cloud-focused roles tied to big national brands. If you’re in IT and open to remote or hybrid work, these are worth a look.

Employer: FullStack

FullStack Location: Concord, NH (100% remote, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Client-facing Solutions Architect role with a heavy focus on AI, JavaScript/TypeScript (Node.js, React), Python, and multi-cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP). You’ll lead pre-sales conversations, design complex architectures, and work with top startups and Fortune 500 clients, all from home, with solid benefits and a 401(k) with 4% match.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Concord, NH, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,200 – $288,400 base + bonus & equity eligibility

Application window closes: 11/18/2026

Senior leadership role owning multi-cloud platform strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure for CVS’s Health100 platform. Ideal if you have deep cloud, Terraform, Kubernetes, and SRE/DevOps experience and want to set roadmaps, lead large engineering teams, and drive modernization at enterprise scale.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Concord, NH (Remote workplace type)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000 (location & experience dependent)

Applications accepted through: 11/16/2026

Early-career Delivery Engineer role (1–3 years’ experience) for someone who likes hands-on problem solving across APIs, integrations, data flows, and cloud systems. You’ll support implementations, troubleshoot issues, and work directly with customers—great if you want a broad tech foundation and a path into product, delivery, or tech leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about where you could grow next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.