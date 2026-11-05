📣 Concord, NH Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $70K+ Paths

Concord’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—great mix of field sales, healthcare outreach, and business development. If you like building relationships and owning your results, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fiserv / Clover

Fiserv / Location: Based in Concord, NH , traveling the Portsmouth, NH area

Based in , traveling the area Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll sell Clover’s point-of-sale and business tools to small and mid-sized businesses, using a mix of cold outreach and partner referrals. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, love B2B sales, and don’t mind being on the road.

Employer: 3 Day Blinds

Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Uncapped commission; average earnings $70K–$100K+

Meet clients in their homes, design custom window treatments, and close the sale in one visit. Company provides appointments, 3 weeks of paid training, tools, mileage reimbursement, and full benefits—great if you want control over your income and enjoy face-to-face selling.

Employer: S&K Technologies, Inc.

Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support federal business development by tracking IDIQ opportunities, analyzing RFQs, and helping shape proposals. Ideal for someone with a business/marketing/sales background who likes research, data, and using tools like SharePoint, Power BI, and AI platforms to build a pipeline.

Employer: Charlie Health

Location: Concord, NH (must be based here)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $75,000–$90,000 + uncapped performance bonus

Own Concord as your territory, visiting providers, patients, and families 4–5 days/week to build referral relationships for Charlie Health’s virtual mental health programs. Strong match if you have 1–4 years of sales, care about mental health access, and like mission-driven field work.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $43,888 – $102,081 base + bonus eligibility

Manage client relationships, review performance data, and help grow accounts in a healthcare setting. Good for someone with 2+ years in account management or client services who enjoys analytics, client meetings, and cross-team collaboration.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.