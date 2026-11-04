👔 Concord, NH Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Concord’s leadership job market is busy right now, with options from healthcare to animal welfare to high-tech utilities. If you’ve got management experience, there’s likely a role here that fits your style.

Employer: BELFOR Property Restoration

Location: Concord, NH (onsite, field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads residential and light commercial restoration or construction projects up to $150K (construction) or $50K (restoration). Great fit if you’ve grown through fire/water/carpentry tracks, like being on-site, and want to build toward full Project Manager responsibilities.

Employer: Worldwide Clinical Trials

Location: Remote (open to US-based candidates, including Concord, NH)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,000 – $213,000/year (US)

Lead global clinical trial start-up and site activation, owning timelines, risk management, and cross-functional coordination. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in CRO/pharma who wants a fully remote, high-impact leadership role in clinical research.

Employer: ENTRUST Solutions Group (a Leidos company)

Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $120,000 – $155,000/year

Oversee complex electric grid communications projects involving SCADA, fiber, wireless, and utility OT systems. Best for seasoned utility project leaders (10+ years) who enjoy managing big budgets, cross-functional teams, and critical infrastructure work.

Employer: Pope Memorial SPCA (search by Scion Executive Search)

Location: Concord, NH (onsite)

Type: Full-time executive role

Salary: $90,000 – $115,000/year (DOE)

Lead a long-standing, mission-driven animal welfare nonprofit, overseeing strategy, fundraising, shelter operations, and community outreach. Great for nonprofit leaders with a passion for animals and experience guiding organizations through growth and change.

Employer: Concord Hospital Health System

Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Practice Administrator in running a busy medical practice—supervising staff, managing schedules, helping with budget and payroll, and keeping patient access smooth. Good step for someone with medical office experience and at least 1 year of leadership looking to grow in healthcare management.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—good leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.