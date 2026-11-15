Concord’s retail and service scene is busy, especially around Concord Mills and local shopping centers. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced restaurant cashier role where you’ll greet guests, handle payments, and keep orders moving. Good fit if you enjoy sports-bar energy and want to grow in the food & beverage world.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 895 Union Street, Concord, NC 28025

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus potential)

Lead a store while you learn the ropes of big-box retail management. You’ll hire and train staff, run daily operations, and can earn bonuses plus benefits like PTO, retirement match, stock purchase plan, and educational assistance.

Employer: Kitokos

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Part-time / other (in-person)

Part-time / other (in-person) Salary: From $15.00/hour, 15–20 hours/week

Help guests find the right beauty products, do demos, and ring up sales. Great for anyone into makeup and skincare who wants flexible hours, an employee discount, and a customer-focused role.

Employer: Momoku (Concord Mills)

Momoku (Concord Mills) Location: Concord, NC

Type: Part-time, seasonal (in-person)

(in-person) Salary: From $12.00/hour

Holiday job helping shoppers find fun collectibles and blind boxes, restocking, and running the register. Perfect if you love anime/collectibles and can work Black Friday weekend and 12/19/2026–01/03/2027; includes an employee discount.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-end grocery cashier role focused on friendly service, accurate ringing, and clean work areas. Good match if you like steady routines, chatting with regulars, and don’t mind standing and light lifting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.