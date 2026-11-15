Concord has some very special cats looking for safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is a great time to meet a new feline friend.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Cabarrus County Animal Shelter

Phone: (704) 920-3298

Pea is a tiny brown tabby baby who’s just starting life and needs a safe, patient home to grow up in. As a young kitten, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Pea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Cabarrus County Animal Shelter

Phone: (704) 920-3298

Ravenpaw is a sleek black baby boy. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good house manners.

👉 Meet Ravenpaw and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Shelter: Cabarrus County Animal Shelter

Phone: (704) 920-3298

Lentil is a soft gray/blue baby boy. Like most kittens, he’ll do best in a home that can offer playtime, gentle handling, and a safe indoor life.

👉 Meet Lentil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Cabarrus County Animal Shelter

Phone: (704) 920-3298

Sunshadow is another handsome black baby boy. He’s ready for a family who can help him grow from a tiny kitten into a confident house cat.

👉 Meet Sunshadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young adult

Adoptable young adult Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $0 (listed as no fee)

(listed as no fee) Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Concord, NC)

Source description notes: Very vocal, very loving and affectionate, came from an abusive background. Current owners took him in from a family member who is moving, but cannot afford to keep a cat.

Milo is a chatty, affectionate tuxedo boy who has already been through a lot. He came from an abusive situation and needs a calm, understanding home that can give him stability, kindness, and time to feel safe. His current caregivers can’t keep him, so finding a solid forever home is urgent.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Concord, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these cats. Call the listed shelter or click through to their pages to learn more, ask about vaccinations and spay/neuter status, and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.