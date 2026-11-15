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🐱 Playful Concord Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Concord has some very special cats looking for safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is a great time to meet a new feline friend.
Pea
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Cabarrus County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (704) 920-3298
Pea is a tiny brown tabby baby who’s just starting life and needs a safe, patient home to grow up in. As a young kitten, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Pea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ravenpaw
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Cabarrus County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (704) 920-3298
Ravenpaw is a sleek black baby boy. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good house manners.
👉 Meet Ravenpaw and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lentil
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue
- Shelter: Cabarrus County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (704) 920-3298
Lentil is a soft gray/blue baby boy. Like most kittens, he’ll do best in a home that can offer playtime, gentle handling, and a safe indoor life.
👉 Meet Lentil and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sunshadow
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Cabarrus County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (704) 920-3298
Sunshadow is another handsome black baby boy. He’s ready for a family who can help him grow from a tiny kitten into a confident house cat.
👉 Meet Sunshadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milo
- Status: Adoptable young adult
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $0 (listed as no fee)
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Concord, NC)
- Source description notes: Very vocal, very loving and affectionate, came from an abusive background. Current owners took him in from a family member who is moving, but cannot afford to keep a cat.
Milo is a chatty, affectionate tuxedo boy who has already been through a lot. He came from an abusive situation and needs a calm, understanding home that can give him stability, kindness, and time to feel safe. His current caregivers can’t keep him, so finding a solid forever home is urgent.
👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Concord, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these cats. Call the listed shelter or click through to their pages to learn more, ask about vaccinations and spay/neuter status, and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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