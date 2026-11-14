Concord’s trucking and transport scene is busy right now, with steady freight and weekly home time options. If you’ve got a CDL (or want to train for one), there are several solid choices here.

Employer: Sunstate Equipment Co., LLC

Sunstate Equipment Co., LLC Location: Concord/Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.25–$36.80/hour, paid weekly

Monday–Friday schedule (usually 7am–5pm) with some on-call weeks. You’ll haul trench safety gear on flatbeds and knuckle-boom trucks, plus help in the yard. Free uniforms and cleaning, boot allowance, free equipment rentals, and even overtime pay while you’re on vacation.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Concord, NC (within 60 miles of Charlotte)

Type: Full-time company driver

Average Pay: $1,250–$1,525 per week

Home Time: Weekly

Sign-on Bonus: Up to $5,000 (experienced drivers)

Haul store merchandise in dry vans within about 500 miles of Charlotte. No hand unloading, just live unloads at stores. Includes mileage + hourly pay, weekly performance pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Concord, NC (within 50 miles of Charlotte)

Type: Full-time company driver

Average Pay: $1,375–$1,675 per week

Home Time: Weekly

Run non-perishable grocery freight in GA, NC, and SC. It’s 100% no-touch and about 70% drop-and-hook, which keeps your day moving. Comes with guaranteed weekly pay for your first 180 days, performance pay, paid orientation, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement up to $10,000.

Employer: WaterWalk Extended Stay Charlotte-Arrowood

Location: Concord, NC

Type: In-person, other/unspecified schedule

Pay: $1,000–$1,500 per week

Drive manual-transmission commercial trucks and tractor-trailers, including possible reefers, flatbeds, tankers, or auto transport. You’ll handle hazmat loads, follow OTR and local routes, and help with loading/unloading while staying compliant with DOT and FMCSA rules.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.