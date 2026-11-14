Concord’s manufacturing scene is heating up, with big names building new sites and specialty teams. If you like hands-on work, high-tech gear, or fast-paced production, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: GM Performance Power Units

GM Performance Power Units Location: Concord, NC (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help design and improve the assembly process for next‑generation Formula 1 power units. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years in manufacturing/assembly engineering, love precision mechanical work, and want big‑company backing with a startup racing vibe and strong benefits.

Employer: Eli Lilly

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time (12‑hour rotating shifts after startup)

(12‑hour rotating shifts after startup) Pay: $18.02 – $35.43/hour (plus bonus eligibility and full benefits)

Join a brand‑new, $1B highly automated Lilly campus making injectable medicines. Great fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, can work cleanroom shifts, and want room to grow into senior or lead roles with strong training and travel opportunities.

If something here feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application—you can always decide later. The key is to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.