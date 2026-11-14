Concord’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and specialty centers adding staff. If you’re in patient care or rehab, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Atrium Health

Atrium Health Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Setting: Weight management program

Weight management program Work with patients on medical nutrition therapy, counseling, and education in a structured weight management setting. Great fit if you’re an RD/LDN who enjoys one-on-one education and being part of a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: OrthoCarolina

OrthoCarolina Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Setting: Orthopedic clinic front office

Orthopedic clinic front office Lead the front-desk team at a busy ortho practice—coordinating schedules, supporting staff, and handling patient registration and insurance details. Good match if you know medical terminology and like mixing leadership with patient-facing work.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health (Atrium Health Non-Oncology Infusion Center)

Advocate Aurora Health (Atrium Health Non-Oncology Infusion Center) Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus eligible

Not listed; Setting: Ambulatory infusion center

Ambulatory infusion center Provide evidence-based infusion care for rheumatology, neurology, GI, and other non-oncology patients in an outpatient setting. Ideal for RNs with acute care or infusion experience who want more predictable hours than inpatient.

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Broad River Rehab Location: Concord, NC

Type: Part-time (approx. 20–25 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Setting: 5-star rated skilled nursing facility

5-star rated skilled nursing facility Flexible weekday schedule treating residents to maximize function and independence; new grads are welcome. Comes with part-time benefits like PTO accrual, 401(k), and company-paid CEUs.

Employer: Functional Pathways

Functional Pathways Location: The Gardens of Taylor Glen, Concord, NC

Type: Part-time (weekdays preferred)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Setting: Retirement community

Retirement community Carry out OT plans of care in a calm, residential setting focused on quality of life for older adults. Great for COTAs who want a supportive therapy team and a steady weekday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.