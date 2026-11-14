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Concord
🏥 Concord, NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Concord’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and specialty centers adding staff. If you’re in patient care or rehab, there are several solid options right now.
Dietitian Nutritionist – Weight Management (FT Days)
- Employer: Atrium Health
- Location: Concord, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Setting: Weight management program
- Work with patients on medical nutrition therapy, counseling, and education in a structured weight management setting. Great fit if you’re an RD/LDN who enjoys one-on-one education and being part of a multidisciplinary team.
Lead Patient Services Specialist – Concord
- Employer: OrthoCarolina
- Location: Concord, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Setting: Orthopedic clinic front office
- Lead the front-desk team at a busy ortho practice—coordinating schedules, supporting staff, and handling patient registration and insurance details. Good match if you know medical terminology and like mixing leadership with patient-facing work.
Registered Nurse – Non-Oncology Infusion
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health (Atrium Health Non-Oncology Infusion Center)
- Location: Concord, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus eligible
- Setting: Ambulatory infusion center
- Provide evidence-based infusion care for rheumatology, neurology, GI, and other non-oncology patients in an outpatient setting. Ideal for RNs with acute care or infusion experience who want more predictable hours than inpatient.
Physical Therapist / PT – Skilled Nursing (Part-time)
- Employer: Broad River Rehab
- Location: Concord, NC
- Type: Part-time (approx. 20–25 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
- Setting: 5-star rated skilled nursing facility
- Flexible weekday schedule treating residents to maximize function and independence; new grads are welcome. Comes with part-time benefits like PTO accrual, 401(k), and company-paid CEUs.
Part-time Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA)
- Employer: Functional Pathways
- Location: The Gardens of Taylor Glen, Concord, NC
- Type: Part-time (weekdays preferred)
- Salary: Not listed
- Setting: Retirement community
- Carry out OT plans of care in a calm, residential setting focused on quality of life for older adults. Great for COTAs who want a supportive therapy team and a steady weekday schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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