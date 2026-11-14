Concord’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with national brands and a big Embassy Suites all hiring. If you like fast pace, people, and perks, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Panera Bread

Panera Bread Location: Concord, NC

Type: Internship / Restaurant Leadership

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts at a busy bakery-café, coach team members, and keep guests happy. Comes with quarterly bonus eligibility, free on‑shift meals, paid time off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition discounts, and clear growth paths into leadership.

Employer: PDQ Restaurants (People Dedicated to Quality)

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-casual chicken spot where you’ll run shifts, manage both front and back of house, handle ordering, scheduling, and P&L, and lead a team. Designed for folks with 2+ years supervisor experience, plus career growth, medical/dental/vision, vacation, and structured training.

Employer: PDQ Restaurants (People Dedicated to Quality)

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great step up if you’ve run shifts for at least 1 year and want your first management role. You’ll help lead front and back of house, coach the team, and grow with an established brand, with training, benefits, and clear promotion paths.

Employer: Atrium Hospitality – Concord Embassy Suites

Location: 5400 John Q. Hammons Dr. NW, Concord, NC 28026

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Around $17.00/hour (final pay depends on experience, skills, and other factors)

Hotel front desk role where you check guests in and out, solve problems, support events, and help train new team members. Offers 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, travel discounts, DailyPay, tuition reimbursement, and strong internal promotion focus.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Not listed (restaurant line cook role)

Not listed (restaurant line cook role) Compensation: Varies by location

Cook steaks and classic Outback dishes to spec while keeping a clean, food-safe kitchen and working closely with the team. Benefits may include medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) through Bloomin’ Brands.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and growth paths once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.