Concord’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big-box stores to wellness and entertainment. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this week has some solid leads.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time, salaried (around 48 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team in a busy home-improvement store, keeping shelves stocked, the store safe, and customers happy. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and like planning for sales spikes and running day-to-day operations.

Employer: JEM Wellness Brands (Massage Envy franchise)

(Massage Envy franchise) Location: Concord, NC – 6004 Bayfield Parkway

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base pay plus bonuses and commissions

Front-desk and sales role where you greet clients, book services, and promote memberships and retail products. Standout perks include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and 40% off products, plus a flexible schedule and clear sales incentives.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Kay Jewelers)

Location: Concord, NC – Shops at Afton

Type: Full-time Store Manager

Salary: Not listed

Run a jewelry store focused on high-touch customer service, sales goals, and team development. Ideal if you have 3+ years retail sales (or 2+ plus 1 year management) and want a people-first, specialty retail environment.

Employer: The PromptCare Companies, Inc.

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Phone- and computer-based customer service role helping respiratory patients with new orders and re-orders. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO) and is great if you like detailed work and healthcare support.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 895 Union Street, Concord, NC 28025

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, quarterly bonus based on performance

Hands-on path into store leadership, from hiring and training to merchandising and daily operations. Good for folks with 3+ years retail management who want bonuses, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and room to grow.

Employer: Merlin Entertainments

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.35/hour

Lead front-line staff at an immersive attraction, handling queues, guest issues, and on-the-floor training. Nice pick if you enjoy a fun, fast-paced entertainment setting, flexible hours, and perks like free entry to Merlin attractions and retail discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.