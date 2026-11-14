Concord neighbors are giving away a few handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look.

Someone is moving out and offering free furniture in Hearthwood, Concord, NC.

Item type: Furniture (exact pieces not listed)

Furniture (exact pieces not listed) Condition: Not specified

Not specified Location: Hearthwood, Concord, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

If you’re setting up a new place or need extra pieces, this could be a good chance to grab some free items from a neighbor who’s clearing out before a move.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

This free baby item in Concord, NC has been used up until 9 months.

Category: Baby & kids

Condition: Used – Fair

Notes: Has some minor rips and needs to be deep cleaned ; includes board and foam

Has and ; includes Location: Concord, NC (exact address not listed)

(exact address not listed) Source: facebook.com Marketplace

This could work for someone who doesn’t mind doing a deep clean and a bit of repair for a no-cost baby item.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free deals like these tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.