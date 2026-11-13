Concord keeps growing, and so does the need for people who can keep stores, sites, and customers safe. If you like staying alert, helping others, and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line safety role at a busy retail store. You’ll greet customers, watch for theft, support loss prevention, and help keep exits and walkways clear and safe. Good fit if you enjoy customer interaction and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Based in Concord, NC with travel to Charlotte-area sites

Based in with travel to sites Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week, variable shifts)

Pay: $16.80/hour

Mobile security role where you patrol different client sites by car and on foot. Expect changing schedules, a mix of locations, and steady hours with benefits and room to grow in the security field.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.