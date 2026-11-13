Concord’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles and steady schedules. If you like staying active and working with a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: gourmet FOODS (Gourmet Foods International)

gourmet FOODS (Gourmet Foods International) Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time, Night Shift (Sunday–Thursday, 6:00 PM – 3:30 AM )

(Sunday–Thursday, ) Salary: Not listed (night shift pay differential 10:00 PM – 4:00 AM )

Not listed (night shift pay differential ) Why it’s appealing: Active warehouse role unloading trucks, scanning orders with RF devices, and building pallets in a refrigerated/freezer setting. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, free college tuition, parental leave, employee discount, and bonus eligibility).

Employer: gourmet FOODS (Gourmet Foods International)

gourmet FOODS (Gourmet Foods International) Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Tuesday–Saturday, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM )

(Tuesday–Saturday, ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Daytime warehouse role focused on unloading, organizing inventory, and preparing orders using RF scanners in a cold storage environment. Offers the same strong benefits package plus training, professional development, and a team-focused culture.

Employer: S.P. Richards

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time, Afternoons/Evenings ( $19.35/hour up to $23.64/hour after 12 months , Monday–Friday, 1:00 PM – 9:30 PM )

( , Monday–Friday, ) Why it’s appealing: Pull customer orders using forklifts, order selectors, voice picking, and RF scanning in a busy distribution center. Clear pay progression, weekday schedule, and on-the-job training for heavy equipment.

If one of these fits your schedule and strength level, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.