🏥 Concord, NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Concord’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to therapy and dental work. Here are several solid roles hiring now across clinics, rehab, and kids’ services.

Employer: FGG Spa, LLC (Hand & Stone franchise)

FGG Spa, LLC (Hand & Stone franchise) Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Full-time high performers can earn up to ~$88,000/year (base + commission + tips)

Full books, uncapped commission, and strong tips, especially around the holidays. All supplies are provided, plus health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with 5% match, PTO, license renewal reimbursement, CEU support, and fast hiring steps.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $84,500–$119,000/year total comp + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

Clinic-based autism services with small caseloads (up to ~3 kids), uncapped monthly bonuses, and clear leadership tracks. Offers almost 30 days off in year one, remote work days, 401(k) with match, strong medical/dental/vision, student loan help, CEUs, and family perks.

Employer: JoyBridge Kids (Pediatric Advanced Therapy division)

(Pediatric Advanced Therapy division) Location: Concord, NC 28025 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly rates (exact range not listed)

Work 1:1 with kids with autism, following BCBA treatment plans in a fun, team-focused clinic. Offers full-time schedule (Mon–Fri, daytime), health/dental/vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, paid training, CEU support, BCBA mentorship, advancement paths, and lots of professional development.

Employer: Cabarrus Health & Rehabilitation Center

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time, salaried/exempt

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3p–11p

Pay: $40.00–$42.00/hour (experience-based)

Lead the evening nursing team in a rehab/long-term care setting, overseeing resident care, staff support, and emergencies. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), FSA, PTO for full-time staff, and growth opportunities for experienced RNs.

Employer: Private Dental Practice (apply via oasisdentistresume@gmail.com )

(apply via ) Location: Concord, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$30.00/hour

Chairside role with one dentist, using four-handed dentistry and digital tools while helping with X-rays, sterilization, and patient education. Offers 401(k) matching, dental insurance, paid training, PTO, paid sick time, CE credits, employee discounts, and advancement opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.