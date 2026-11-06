🍽️ Concord, NC Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Concord’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are building strong teams right now. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Twin Peaks Restaurants

Twin Peaks Restaurants Location: Concord, NC (Concord Mills area)

(Concord Mills area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping run daily restaurant operations, from coaching staff and managing costs to keeping service fast and friendly. Good fit if you have leadership experience in high-volume restaurants/bars and want to grow toward higher management.

Employer: Twin Peaks

Location: 8601 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord, NC 28027

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead managers and the full restaurant team while working closely with the General Manager on sales, staffing, training, and guest experience. Ideal if you’ve run or helped run a busy restaurant and want a bigger leadership role.

Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (JRI Hospitality)

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Day shift, part-time or full-time (4–8 hour shifts)

Day shift, (4–8 hour shifts) Salary: Competitive wages (exact pay not listed)

Daytime role taking orders, making custard and burgers, and keeping things clean and friendly. Perks include a casual uniform, meal discount, flexible schedules, and a 401(k) if you qualify.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.