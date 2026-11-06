🛒 Concord, NC Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Concord’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across town. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: adidas

adidas Location: Concord, NC (Concord Mills)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes monthly & quarterly incentives, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan)

This is a key holder/lead role where you guide the sales floor, support associates, and keep customers excited about the adidas brand. Expect a fast pace, lots of time on your feet, and a big-company benefits package with medical, dental, vision, paid parental leave, and education assistance.

Employer: Lidl US

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $26.00/hour

You’ll help run the store like it’s your own business—leading the team, handling customer issues, and jumping in on stocking, cleaning, and cash handling. This role stands out for its strong hourly pay, 10% employee discount, 401(k) with 5% company match, PTO, and solid health benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hours/week)

Salary: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

This is a flexible retail role where you ring up customers, restock, help in photo/beauty, and may support the pharmacy as you grow. Good fit if you want healthcare-adjacent experience, part-time hours, and access to benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Concord, NC (Store #2979, 375 Church St N)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting at $14.10/hour

You’ll help both DIY and pro customers find the right paint, mix/tint orders, stock shelves, and sometimes help with deliveries. Great if you like hands-on work, learning a trade-like product line, and working with both retail and wholesale customers.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.