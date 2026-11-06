🐱 Playful & Sweet Kittens Ready for Adoption in Concord, NC

Looking for a new feline friend in Concord, NC? These adoptable kittens are full of love and personality, and they’re hoping for a safe, happy forever home.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: 5-month-old baby

5-month-old Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $20

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Concord, NC)

About Grip:

Grip is a polydactyl kitten (extra toes!) with lots of energy. He’s very friendly, very sweet, and loves to purr and cuddle. He’s clever too — he even knows how to open door handles. Grip will do best in a home with another playful cat or animal so he can really thrive.

If you’re looking for an active, loving kitten with a fun quirk, Grip could be your guy.

👉 Meet Grip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2-month-old baby

baby Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Shelter: Cabarrus County Animal Shelter

Phone: (704) 920-3298

About Brie:

Brie is a sweet little kitten who is friendly but a bit shy. She’ll need a patient family who can give her time to warm up at her own pace. Once she feels safe, she’s ready to be your gentle companion.

If you have a calm home and a soft spot for shy, loving kittens, Brie may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Brie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2-month-old baby

baby Gender: Male

Color: Black with white patch on belly

Weight: About 2.9 lbs

About Shelter: Cabarrus County Animal Shelter

Phone: (704) 920-3298

About Spinach Dip:

Spinach Dip is a handsome little kitten with a small white patch on his belly that makes him stand out. He can be shy at first, but he’s friendly once he gets to know you. With a bit of patience and kindness, he could become your new best buddy.

If you’re willing to give a shy kitten time to trust, Spinach Dip could be a wonderful addition to your home.

👉 Meet Spinach Dip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Concord, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens. Call Cabarrus County Animal Shelter at (704) 920-3298 for Brie or Spinach Dip, or use the online link to reach Grip’s private owner.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.