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Concord

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Concord Right Now

8 days ago

Concord neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home decor to tools and pet supplies. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

40" x 42" Unframed Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPAek_1GoMUB9n00

Item: Large 40" x 42" mirror, unframed
Details: The mirror has blue tape around the edges that can be removed. Great for a DIY frame project or to lean against a wall for a bigger-room feel.
Condition: Not fully described, but appears usable as-is.
Location: Irish Potato Rd / Gold Hill, Concord, NC
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Black & Decker Leaf Blower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9dGf_1GoMUB9n00

Item: Black & Decker leaf blower
Details: The blower works, but the battery is weak. Could be useful if you already have a compatible battery or don’t mind replacing it.
Pickup: Porch pickup
Location: Moss Creek, Concord, NC
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free Hamster DIY Cage & Accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1Ph0_1GoMUB9n00

Item: Hamster DIY cage and accessories, pre-owned
Includes:

  • DIY cage (approx. 32" x 20" x 15")
  • Silent exercise wheel
  • Coconut hideout
  • Water bottle
  • Tunnel tubes
    Details: Nice starter set if you already have a hamster or are planning for one.
    Pickup: Porch pickup
    Location: Moss Creek, Concord, NC
    Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Concord tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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