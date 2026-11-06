🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Concord Right Now

Concord neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home decor to tools and pet supplies. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Large 40" x 42" mirror, unframed

Details: The mirror has blue tape around the edges that can be removed. Great for a DIY frame project or to lean against a wall for a bigger-room feel.

Condition: Not fully described, but appears usable as-is.

Location: Irish Potato Rd / Gold Hill, Concord, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Black & Decker leaf blower

Details: The blower works, but the battery is weak. Could be useful if you already have a compatible battery or don’t mind replacing it.

Pickup: Porch pickup

Location: Moss Creek, Concord, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Hamster DIY cage and accessories, pre-owned

Includes:

DIY cage (approx. 32" x 20" x 15" )

) Silent exercise wheel

Coconut hideout

Water bottle

Tunnel tubes

Details: Nice starter set if you already have a hamster or are planning for one.

Pickup: Porch pickup

Location: Moss Creek, Concord, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Concord tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.