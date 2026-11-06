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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Concord Right Now
Concord neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home decor to tools and pet supplies. Take a look and see if something fits your home.
40" x 42" Unframed Mirror
Item: Large 40" x 42" mirror, unframed
Details: The mirror has blue tape around the edges that can be removed. Great for a DIY frame project or to lean against a wall for a bigger-room feel.
Condition: Not fully described, but appears usable as-is.
Location: Irish Potato Rd / Gold Hill, Concord, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Black & Decker Leaf Blower
Item: Black & Decker leaf blower
Details: The blower works, but the battery is weak. Could be useful if you already have a compatible battery or don’t mind replacing it.
Pickup: Porch pickup
Location: Moss Creek, Concord, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Hamster DIY Cage & Accessories
Item: Hamster DIY cage and accessories, pre-owned
Includes:
- DIY cage (approx. 32" x 20" x 15")
- Silent exercise wheel
- Coconut hideout
- Water bottle
- Tunnel tubes
Details: Nice starter set if you already have a hamster or are planning for one.
Pickup: Porch pickup
Location: Moss Creek, Concord, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Concord tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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