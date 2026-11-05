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Concord
👔 Concord, NC Management Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings
7 days ago
Concord’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options from construction to banking to community work. If you’re ready to run a team or a whole location, these roles are worth a look.
Project Executive - Healthcare (Remote/Southeast)
- Employer: Lithko Contracting
- Location: Based in Concord, NC (travel across the Southeast, 50–80%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This senior role leads large ground-up healthcare construction projects from preconstruction through execution. Good fit if you have 10+ years in construction operations/estimating, experience with $20M+ projects, and want to own strategy, teams, and client relationships.
District Executive - Cabarrus County
- Employer: Central NC Council, Scouting America
- Location: Concord, NC (Cabarrus County / Gold Rush District)
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: From $45,000/year + medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO
Lead and grow Scouting programs across Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg, and nearby communities. Great for a community-minded leader who enjoys youth programs, fundraising, and building partnerships with schools, businesses, and volunteers.
Branch Manager I
- Employer: Woodforest National Bank
- Location: Concord, NC (Thunder Road NW branch)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the branch like your own business—drive sales and deposits, lead the team, and be the face of the bank in the community. Ideal if you have banking/sales experience plus leadership background and enjoy a mix of customer contact, coaching staff, and local outreach.
General Manager
- Employer: McDonald’s (Ice Age Management, Inc. franchise)
- Location: Concord, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Oversee a high-volume restaurant, lead department and shift managers, and keep standards high for quality, service, and cleanliness. Comes with health insurance, paid training, vacation pay, 401(k), tuition assistance, free meals, and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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