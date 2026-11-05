👔 Concord, NC Management Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings

Concord’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options from construction to banking to community work. If you’re ready to run a team or a whole location, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lithko Contracting

Lithko Contracting Location: Based in Concord, NC (travel across the Southeast, 50–80%)

Based in (travel across the Southeast, 50–80%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This senior role leads large ground-up healthcare construction projects from preconstruction through execution. Good fit if you have 10+ years in construction operations/estimating, experience with $20M+ projects, and want to own strategy, teams, and client relationships.

Employer: Central NC Council, Scouting America

Location: Concord, NC (Cabarrus County / Gold Rush District)

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: From $45,000/year + medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO

Lead and grow Scouting programs across Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg, and nearby communities. Great for a community-minded leader who enjoys youth programs, fundraising, and building partnerships with schools, businesses, and volunteers.

Employer: Woodforest National Bank

Location: Concord, NC (Thunder Road NW branch)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the branch like your own business—drive sales and deposits, lead the team, and be the face of the bank in the community. Ideal if you have banking/sales experience plus leadership background and enjoy a mix of customer contact, coaching staff, and local outreach.

Employer: McDonald’s (Ice Age Management, Inc. franchise)

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Oversee a high-volume restaurant, lead department and shift managers, and keep standards high for quality, service, and cleanliness. Comes with health insurance, paid training, vacation pay, 401(k), tuition assistance, free meals, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.