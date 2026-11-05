🏛️ Concord Council: Grants, traffic rules & $6.8M in utility work

📅 Concord Council: Grants, Traffic Rules, Utilities & Airport Work

The Concord City Council will meet on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM at City Hall. Cell phones must be off or on vibrate, and calls should be taken outside the Council Chambers.

They will open with the usual Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance, and Moment of Silence, then vote to approve minutes from October 6, 8, and 20, 2026.

There is time set aside for Presentations, Unfinished Business, and New Business, including:



Informational Items



Departmental Reports , including a Parks and Recreation Bond Update

, including a

Persons Requesting to be Heard (public comment period)



Public Hearings



Downtown grant for escape room business



Council will hold a public hearing under NC G.S. 158-7.1 on a proposed three‑year / 85% tax‑based Downtown MSD Economic Development Grant for Brainwashed, LLC, at 82 Spring Street SW.





The business plans to invest about $125,000 to build an immersive, actor‑driven escape room.

to build an immersive, actor‑driven escape room.

The City’s three‑year grant is estimated at $1,850 , depending on the final investment.

, depending on the final investment.

During the three years, the City would still net about $325 in tax revenue.

in tax revenue.

After three years, the City would collect an estimated $725 per year in taxes.

in taxes.

Staff recommendation: hold the hearing and consider approving the grant contract.





Traffic Impact Analysis rules in Technical Standards Manual



Public hearing on changes to Article VIII of the City of Concord Technical Standards Manual (TSM). The Transportation Department is asking to update terms and clarify the Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) process to:





Match current professional terminology



Align with City processes and state/federal requirements



Make the Concord Development Ordinance (CDO) easier to use



The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval on October 20, 2026.



Recommendation: adopt the ordinance amending Article VIII of the TSM.



Matching TIA rules in the City Code



Public hearing on changes to Section 50‑125 of the City Code of Ordinances, also from the Transportation Department, to:





Update TIA‑related terms and language



Make the City Code consistent with the updated CDO and TSM



Ensure compliance with current terminology, City processes, and state/federal rules



The Planning and Zoning Commission also recommended these changes on October 20, 2026.



Recommendation: adopt the ordinance amending Section 50‑125.

Petitions and Requests (Action Items)



Airport North Apron Roadway Project change order



Council will consider Change Order #4 with Mountaineer Contractors, Inc. for the Concord‑Padgett Regional Airport North Apron Roadway Project:





Change base material from asphalt concrete to aggregate base



Add 23 weather days to the contract

to the contract

Cost increase from $48,450 (asphalt) to $66,000 (aggregate), a net $17,550 increase

(asphalt) to (aggregate), a net increase

New total contract: $2,674,415.35



Funded by the FY24 NCDOT TRDF grant



Recommendation: authorize the City Manager to sign Change Order #4 and approve the related budget amendment.



Electric system: replace aging 100kV insulators



Council will consider a bid award to Pike Electric LLC to replace all remaining 100kV insulators on Delivery Three (3) circuits:





Delivery Three is a 100kV delivery station with 4 circuits on the west side of the City

with on the west side of the City

It feeds 9 substations



Existing insulators are about 30 years old , which is their expected life

, which is their expected life

Circuits cannot be de‑energized, so work must be done “hot” by a specialized contractor



Formal bid held October 20, 2026 ; 4 bids received

; received

Pike Electric LLC is the lowest responsive bidder at $3,318,040.80



Recommendation: award the bid to Pike Electric LLC for $3,318,040.80.



Coddle Creek Water Treatment Plant design contract



Council will consider authorizing the City Manager to negotiate and sign a design contract with Garver for the Coddle Creek Water Treatment Plant Sedimentation Basin Structural Rehabilitation and Sludge Collection Improvements Project:





Design fee: $402,477.50



Basins are original to the plant and need structural repairs



Work will focus on:

Updating aging electrical components

Replacing sludge collection equipment with a lower‑maintenance system

Repairing concrete deterioration, leaking joints, and structural cracks

Doing a geotechnical evaluation to address basin settlement and movement









The project went through a formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) with 3 responses; Garver was selected as most qualified.



Recommendation: approve the contract with Garver for $402,477.50.



2026 Water System Master Plan



Council will consider authorizing the City Manager to negotiate and sign a contract with Hazen and Sawyer for the 2026 Water System Master Plan in the amount of $476,000.



The plan will include:



Updating the City’s hydraulic model



Field tests to confirm model data



Using recent and trending development data



A fire flow analysis for ISO/Verisk



Forecasting future water demand



Evaluating the existing and future water system



Hazen and Sawyer will prepare a Trigger‑Based Master Plan to help shape the City’s future Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The project used a formal RFQ process; the first phase of responses included only one response (the text cuts off here, but the agenda clearly identifies Hazen and Sawyer as the proposed contractor).

Recommendation: authorize the City Manager to execute the $476,000 contract with Hazen and Sawyer.