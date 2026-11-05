🚌 Concord, NC Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local & OTR Roles

Concord’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with options for both local home-daily routes and longer OTR runs. If you’ve got a clean record and like being on the road, there’s solid money to be made here.

Employer: Airgas

Airgas Location: Concord, NC (ammonia production & filling)

(ammonia production & filling) Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.00/hr + OT after 40 hrs (50–60 hrs/week), home daily

Highlights: Local bulk tanker route with 2–3 stops per day, strong safety culture, and benefits starting after 30 days. Full family benefits, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, paid holidays, vacation, and sick time.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Local delivery role using company vehicles (no CDL needed), moving parts to commercial customers and helping in-store. Good fit if you like customer service, steady hours, and want room to grow in an essential auto parts business.

Employer: 1stclass transportation

Location: Based in Concord, NC – work is over the road

Based in – work is Type: Full-time / Contract

Full-time / Contract Pay: About $700–$1,100 per week , paid weekly (direct deposit) + safety bonuses up to $1,500/year

, paid weekly (direct deposit) + Highlights: Team, non-CDL OTR role, out 7–12 days at a time. They’ll help with your medical card; looking for safe, dependable drivers who can work with minimal supervision.

Employer: SharpAtoms Inc

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $30.00–$33.00/hr

Highlights: CDL A role hauling dirt, gravel, and construction materials to job sites. Solid hourly pay with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO, plus steady work if you like construction environments and local routes.

Employer: Stevenson-Weir/Southern

Location: Concord, NC

Type: Full-time, local

Pay: $26.00/hr starting , 40 hrs/week guaranteed , OT + quarterly load bonus

, , OT + quarterly load bonus Highlights: Home daily mixer job with paid training (mixer experience not required). Full benefits, 401(k) with 3% match, modern equipment, and a guaranteed 40 hours for stable weekly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—transportation employers in Concord are hiring often, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.