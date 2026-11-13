📅 Concord Light Board reviews power cost adjustment and refund math

The Concord Municipal Light Board met by Zoom on Wednesday, October 29, 2026 at 7:30 am. All five Board members – John Dalton, Chris Schaffner, Warren Leon, Nicole Grosner, and Tyson Kopczynski – were present. Several Town staff, including CMLP Director Jason Bulger and Assistant Director of Power Supply Laura Scott, also attended, along with the Town Manager and Deputy Town Manager. CMLP’s outside auditors from Goulet, Salvidio & Associates joined to answer questions.

The Board first approved the October 9, 2026 regular meeting minutes. The vote was unanimous.

Most of the meeting focused on the Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) and how CMLP handles power supply costs and refunds or surcharges on electric bills.

Staff explained how electric rates are built. Each rate class is designed to collect a “revenue requirement,” which is all expected operating costs plus a Board‑approved return. Rates include:



Energy purchase power costs



Other power‑related costs like capacity and transmission



Distribution system costs (poles, wires, line crews)



A return percentage



Ms. Scott said power supply costs are treated as pass‑through expenses. This separation from distribution costs dates back to the 1970s oil crisis and is meant to handle fuel price swings and keep distribution funding stable.

The PCA is a single adjustment factor applied to all rate classes. It lets CMLP either collect under‑recovered power costs or return over‑collected amounts without changing the base rates. Its main job is to protect cash flow when power prices jump. Staff noted that energy prices move up and down like a commodity, not in a straight line.

Board members asked if the PCA also smooths customer bills. Staff said the PCA is a backward‑looking “catch‑up” tool, while separate mechanisms are used for forward‑looking rate stabilization. As an example, around 2015–2016, CMLP collected extra revenue ahead of expected capacity price increases to avoid sudden spikes.

Financial Manager Nan Okarma walked through the formula for the Provision for Rate Refund. It compares total power supply costs to what was collected through energy rates and the PCA, then multiplies the difference by kilowatt‑hours sold. A negative result means customers were overcharged (money owed back); a positive result means under‑collection.

She noted this balance moves month to month because:



Power invoices arrive 60–75 days after each month

after each month

Full accounting close takes 80–90 days



Weather and global energy markets (including geopolitical conflicts) affect usage and prices



Because of this volatility, staff said the PCA should not be adjusted every month.

Mr. Bulger reviewed how the refund provision balance has changed since 2021, including use of earlier rate‑stabilization funds, the impact of the 2022 war in Ukraine, and the Board’s decision to add a PCA. He stressed that a PCA is meant to be temporary; many utilities eventually adjust base rates if there is a long‑term mismatch between estimated and actual power costs.

Staff and auditors also corrected the old calculation formula, which had used the difference between a budget rate and a purchase rate but did not properly account for line losses. Mr. Bulger explained that for every 100 kWh CMLP buys, it sells about 96 kWh because of heat loss in transformers and wires. Auditors found the old method assumed these losses were covered in distribution rates instead of power supply costs.

To confirm best practices, CMLP staff reviewed the issue with their auditors and consulted utility accounting expert Russ Hissom, who previously worked on CMLP’s 2018 cost‑of‑service study.

The meeting recording is available on Minuteman Media Network’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzVV6yq-0WA.