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📅 Concord DEI Zoom meeting on survey results and hate/bias system
📅 Concord DEI virtual meeting on survey and hate/bias system
The Town of Concord’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission plans a virtual public meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM.
The meeting will be held on Zoom at:
- Link: https://concordma.zoom.us/j/88954729552?pwd=dyXpYyFeTGzSQxnlTMjaaiZb82J5ja.1
- Meeting ID: 889 5472 9552
- Passcode: 685505
Planned agenda items:
- Call the meeting to order
- Review and discuss a presentation deck of Community Survey Results
- Talk about outreach to different community groups based on those results
- Develop or review a Statement of Support for a Hate and Bias System
- Adjourn the meeting
The Town notes it works to make public meetings accessible to all community members. If you need accommodations or modifications to join this virtual meeting, you are asked to contact the ADA Coordinator, Jessica Porter, at least two business days before the meeting.
You can reach the ADA Coordinator at 978-318-3028 or jporter@concordma.gov for accessibility requests related to this DEI Commission meeting.
More Info: https://www.concordma.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Ag...
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