📅 Concord DEI virtual meeting on survey and hate/bias system

The Town of Concord’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission plans a virtual public meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM.

The meeting will be held on Zoom at:

Link: https://concordma.zoom.us/j/88954729552?pwd=dyXpYyFeTGzSQxnlTMjaaiZb82J5ja.1

Meeting ID: 889 5472 9552

Passcode: 685505

Planned agenda items:

Call the meeting to order

Review and discuss a presentation deck of Community Survey Results

Talk about outreach to different community groups based on those results

based on those results Develop or review a Statement of Support for a Hate and Bias System

Adjourn the meeting

The Town notes it works to make public meetings accessible to all community members. If you need accommodations or modifications to join this virtual meeting, you are asked to contact the ADA Coordinator, Jessica Porter, at least two business days before the meeting.

You can reach the ADA Coordinator at 978-318-3028 or jporter@concordma.gov for accessibility requests related to this DEI Commission meeting.