📢 Harm reduction help in Concord-area towns

Harm reduction is a public health approach that focuses on keeping people safe and alive, even if they’re not ready to stop using substances. It aims to lower the risk of overdose, infections, and stigma with practical tools and non-judgmental support.

Across Massachusetts, services can include:

Naloxone (Narcan) to reverse opioid overdoses

to reverse opioid overdoses Syringe service programs with sterile needles and safe disposal

with sterile needles and safe disposal Fentanyl and xylazine test strips

Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) like methadone or buprenorphine

like methadone or buprenorphine Connections to health care, housing, mental health, and recovery support

If you live in Concord, Bedford, Lincoln, Carlisle, Wayland, Sudbury, or Weston, the Great Meadows Public Health Collaborative offers:

Naloxone distribution and training at all seven health departments

at all seven health departments Substance use resource guides

Outreach and education

Need help now? Call the SAMHSA 24/7 Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support in multiple languages.