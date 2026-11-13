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📢 Harm reduction and naloxone resources in Great Meadows
📢 Harm reduction help in Concord-area towns
Harm reduction is a public health approach that focuses on keeping people safe and alive, even if they’re not ready to stop using substances. It aims to lower the risk of overdose, infections, and stigma with practical tools and non-judgmental support.
Across Massachusetts, services can include:
- Naloxone (Narcan) to reverse opioid overdoses
- Syringe service programs with sterile needles and safe disposal
- Fentanyl and xylazine test strips
- Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) like methadone or buprenorphine
- Connections to health care, housing, mental health, and recovery support
If you live in Concord, Bedford, Lincoln, Carlisle, Wayland, Sudbury, or Weston, the Great Meadows Public Health Collaborative offers:
- Naloxone distribution and training at all seven health departments
- Substance use resource guides
- Outreach and education
Need help now? Call the SAMHSA 24/7 Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support in multiple languages.
More Info: Great Meadows Public Health Collaborative - Harm R...
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