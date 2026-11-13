Concord’s food scene is busy in hospitals and schools right now, with steady daytime shifts and solid hourly pay on offer. If you like fast-paced work and serving your community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Emerson Health

Emerson Health Location: Concord, MA

Type: Full-time (Day/Evening shifts; hours may include 5:30am–2pm or 10:45am–7:15pm )

(Day/Evening shifts; hours may include or ) Pay: $22.00 – $28.00/hour

Hospital kitchen role where you’ll prep and cook from set recipes, keep things safe and clean, and support a busy team. Comes with a $5,000 sign-on bonus and a chance to grow your skills in a professional healthcare setting.

Employer: FLIK Independent School Dining (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: The Fenn School, 516 Monument Road, Concord, MA

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 6:30am–3:00pm )

(Monday–Friday, ) Pay: $27.00 – $28.00/hour

Lead cooking in a private school setting with daytime, weekday hours and major holidays off. Includes free uniforms, free parking, free meals, and access to a wide range of benefits through Compass Group.

Employer: Emerson Health

Emerson Health Location: Concord, MA

Type: Full-time (Day/Evening shifts; hours may include 7am–3:30pm or 11:30am–8pm )

(Day/Evening shifts; hours may include or ) Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour

Front-line hospital food service role mixing patient meal delivery, cafeteria service, and dishroom work. Good fit if you like helping people, staying active on your feet, and want experience in both healthcare and hospitality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.