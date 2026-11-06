🏥 Concord, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Concord’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills, there are several solid options here with strong pay and good schedules.

Employer: GLC ON-THE-GO, INC.

GLC ON-THE-GO, INC. Location: Concord, MA

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks)

Full-time, Schedule: Nights, 40 hours/week , 8-hour shifts

Nights, , Pay: $1,981 – $2,085 per week

Travel MLT role in a hospital lab, working nights on a 13-week assignment starting 11/17/2026. Includes weekly direct deposit, health/vision/dental, 401(k), and possible completion/signing bonuses.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Concord, MA (plus many nearby MA sites)

(plus many nearby MA sites) Type: Full-time or Part-time, Outpatient

Full-time or Part-time, Outpatient Schedule: Weekdays, hybrid telehealth + in-office options

Weekdays, options Pay: Annual potential $75,000 – $100,000 (W2, productivity-based)

Outpatient therapy role with big schedule flexibility: hybrid, telehealth, full or part time. Offers sign-on bonus, full benefits, 401(k) match, malpractice fully covered, and free CE credits.

Employer: Emerson Health

Location: Concord, MA

Type: Full-time (36 hours/week)

Full-time (36 hours/week) Schedule: Mon & Tue 8:00am–8:30pm, Fri 9:00am–10:30pm (Day/Evening)

(Day/Evening) Pay: $35.32 – $49.20 per hour

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus

Hospital-based X-ray role where you’ll do diagnostic imaging and DEXA (if certified). New grads are welcome, and you’ll work with advanced equipment on a tight-knit imaging team.

Employer: HireTalent

Location: Concord, MA 01742

Type: Contract, 13 weeks

Contract, Schedule: 9:00pm – 7:30am , every 3rd weekend, 40 hrs/week

, every 3rd weekend, Pay: $2,000 – $2,500 per week

Night-shift travel MLT contract with strong weekly pay and possible extension. Requires 2+ years lab experience, ASCP (or equivalent), and prior travel experience; locals are accepted.

Employer: Nemaura medical

Location: Concord, MA

Type: Full-time (expected 40 hrs/week )

Full-time (expected ) Schedule: Nights 9:00pm – 7:30am , 4 days/week, every 3rd weekend

, 4 days/week, every 3rd weekend Pay: $50 – $58 per hour

Night-shift MLT role with high hourly pay and travel reimbursement. You’ll handle a wide range of tests (hematology, chemistry, micro, blood bank, immunoassay) and may support advanced methods like PCR and ELISA; ASCP and 2+ years’ MLT experience required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.