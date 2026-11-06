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🏥 Concord, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Concord’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills, there are several solid options here with strong pay and good schedules.
Travel Medical Lab Technician – Nights (13-Week Contract)
- Employer: GLC ON-THE-GO, INC.
- Location: Concord, MA
- Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks)
- Schedule: Nights, 40 hours/week, 8-hour shifts
- Pay: $1,981 – $2,085 per week
Travel MLT role in a hospital lab, working nights on a 13-week assignment starting 11/17/2026. Includes weekly direct deposit, health/vision/dental, 401(k), and possible completion/signing bonuses.
Mental Health Therapist (LCSW, LICSW, LMHC, MHC, LMFT)
- Employer: LifeStance Health
- Location: Concord, MA (plus many nearby MA sites)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, Outpatient
- Schedule: Weekdays, hybrid telehealth + in-office options
- Pay: Annual potential $75,000 – $100,000 (W2, productivity-based)
Outpatient therapy role with big schedule flexibility: hybrid, telehealth, full or part time. Offers sign-on bonus, full benefits, 401(k) match, malpractice fully covered, and free CE credits.
Radiologic Technologist – Diagnostic Imaging (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Emerson Health
- Location: Concord, MA
- Type: Full-time (36 hours/week)
- Schedule: Mon & Tue 8:00am–8:30pm, Fri 9:00am–10:30pm (Day/Evening)
- Pay: $35.32 – $49.20 per hour
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus
Hospital-based X-ray role where you’ll do diagnostic imaging and DEXA (if certified). New grads are welcome, and you’ll work with advanced equipment on a tight-knit imaging team.
Medical Laboratory Technician – Travel, Nights (13 Weeks)
- Employer: HireTalent
- Location: Concord, MA 01742
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 9:00pm – 7:30am, every 3rd weekend, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,000 – $2,500 per week
Night-shift travel MLT contract with strong weekly pay and possible extension. Requires 2+ years lab experience, ASCP (or equivalent), and prior travel experience; locals are accepted.
Medical Laboratory Technician – Nights, High Hourly Pay
- Employer: Nemaura medical
- Location: Concord, MA
- Type: Full-time (expected 40 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Nights 9:00pm – 7:30am, 4 days/week, every 3rd weekend
- Pay: $50 – $58 per hour
Night-shift MLT role with high hourly pay and travel reimbursement. You’ll handle a wide range of tests (hematology, chemistry, micro, blood bank, immunoassay) and may support advanced methods like PCR and ELISA; ASCP and 2+ years’ MLT experience required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles in the area.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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