🏛️ Concord Housing Trust Nov. 12 Zoom: $200K Action & 2027 Plans

🏛️ Concord Affordable Housing Trust Nov. 12 Zoom Meeting

The Concord Municipal Affordable Housing Trust (CMAHT) will meet by Zoom on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 12:00 pm. Residents can join using Meeting ID 814 0132 5031, passcode 596978, or the toll‑free number 833-928-4608.

The Trust will start with roll call, then talk about Select Board changes to Trust membership and will elect a new vice chair to finish the current term. They will also vote on approving minutes from the October 8, 2026 CMAHT meeting and the September 29, 2026 Housing Roundtable.

A major item is 26 Rothermel Place. The Trust will consider and vote on a waiver of conditions, a grant of easement, and a partial discharge of mortgage, plus payment #4 of $200,000 once certain milestones are met.

There will be an update on the Housing Production Plan and its Steering Committee, and discussion of possible 2027 Town Meeting warrant articles, including home rule petitions to fund the Trust and moving NOVO and Alta Thoreau Chapter 40B building permit fees into the Trust.

Kristen Guichard will give project updates on 91B Main Street, NOVO Riverside Commons / Alta Thoreau, and MCI Concord / Junction Village.

Liaisons will report from several housing-related groups, and the Trust will discuss a Housing Leadership Academy fellowship, take public comment, and review upcoming events, including the next CMAHT meeting on December 10, 12:00–1:30 pm.