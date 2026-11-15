Concord’s food scene is busy, and a few solid part-time roles just opened up. Good options here if you like staying active, helping customers, and working around food and coffee.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Concord, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.75–$25.40 per hour, based on experience

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, pots, and pans and keeping floors and work areas clean. This role is active, entry-level (no retail experience needed), and comes with store discount, paid time off, and other Whole Benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Safeway (Starbucks kiosk)

Location: Concord, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience and other factors

Make coffee and espresso drinks, chat with customers, and keep the bar area stocked and clean. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, early mornings or evenings, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health benefits if eligible.

If something looks good, apply soon and don’t be shy about sending your resume to a few places at once.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.