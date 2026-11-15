There are some nice free items around Concord this week, from garden supplies to kids’ gear. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup quickly.

Item: Adjustable outdoor basketball hoop with net

Condition: Adjustable, set up for driveway games (no other condition details given)

Location: Holbrook Heights, Concord, CA – near 3171 Hillview Ct

Source: Nextdoor

This is a full basketball hoop setup that you can use in your driveway or yard. The height is adjustable, so it can work for kids or adults. The owner says, “Come grab it” and will remove the post when it’s gone, so move fast if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Large pile of mixed-size landscaping river rocks

Bonus: Also a pile of crushed rock available if you’re interested

Location: East Concord, CA – area of Lillian Dr, 94521

Source: Nextdoor

This is a big pile of rocks for garden borders, pathways, or other yard projects. Sizes are mixed, so you can pick what works best for you. There’s also a separate pile of crushed rock the poster is offering. Pick up only, so plan a vehicle, buckets, or a wheelbarrow to haul them.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Healthy agave plants – you dig them up

Sizes:

2 large plants with pups

One about 4x4 ft (pictures 1 & 2 are the same plant)

(pictures 1 & 2 are the same plant) One about 3x3 ft (picture 3)

(picture 3) Plus small plants/pups

Location: Colony Park, Concord, CA

Source: Nextdoor

These are mature agave plants great for low-water landscaping. The owner notes they are healthy, and you’ll need to dig them up yourself, so bring tools and gloves. You can take the big plants plus the smaller pups to fill out your yard.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Skip Hop unicorn backpack for kids

Condition: “Could use a good wash” – needs cleaning

Location: Ryan neighborhood, Concord, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Cute kids’ backpack with a unicorn design from Skip Hop. The poster says it needs a wash, so plan to clean it before use, but it could be perfect as a school bag, daycare bag, or play backpack.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Concord tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.