Concord’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. From hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes billing, there are solid options here whether you’re clinical or just starting out.

Employer: All Stone Services (for Community Health Centers of America)

All Stone Services (for Community Health Centers of America) Location: Concord, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $300,000 – $370,000 per year

Lead psychiatric care in skilled nursing facilities, including supervising Psych NPs. You’ll evaluate patients, create treatment plans, prescribe psychotropic meds, and collaborate with an interdisciplinary team. Requires psychiatric residency, BC/BE in Psychiatry, CA MD/DO license, DEA, and about 5 years’ experience.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Concord, CA

Type: Full-time (expected 48 hours/week )

Full-time (expected ) Salary: $27.87 – $33.57 per hour

Entry-level role where you’ll learn medical billing, claims processing, and EMR/EHR systems. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and want to break into healthcare without prior experience.

Employer: Massage Envy – Clayton Valley franchise

Location: Concord, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $27.05 – $46.51 per hour (recent payroll, includes hourly, card tips, bonuses; base $21–$30/hr)

Hands-on wellness role with a $1,200 new hire bonus for full-time LMTs, PTO, health and retirement benefits, and lots of free/discounted services and CE courses. You’ll provide therapeutic bodywork, build client relationships, and get strong support from the front desk and leadership team.

If something here fits your skills or goals, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.