Concord’s engineering scene is busy, and senior electrical talent is in demand. If you’ve led power or industrial projects, this local opening is worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Concord, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead low- and medium-voltage power distribution, lighting, and control system projects across utility, industrial, and commercial markets. You’ll manage scope, schedule, and budget, act as the main technical contact for clients, and mentor junior engineers.

Highlights:

8+ years in electrical engineering; utility/industrial/commercial experience

Project leadership and multidisciplinary coordination

PE or EIT preferred but not required

Benefits: profit-sharing bonus (4–8%), 100% paid employee healthcare , 50% paid for dependents, $3,000 HRA/DRA/LPV card, $60 cell phone reimbursement, spot bonuses, and 9 paid holidays

profit-sharing bonus (4–8%), , 50% paid for dependents, $3,000 HRA/DRA/LPV card, $60 cell phone reimbursement, spot bonuses, and Must already be authorized to work in the U.S. (no visa sponsorship)

Apply via LinkedIn or email your resume (Word format) to Jasmine.Hill@CyberCoders.com using the JobID in the subject line as stated in the posting.

If this fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, match your experience to the key duties, and send it in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.