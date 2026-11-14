Concord’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are staffing up. If you like fast‑paced work, steady hours, and feeding people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Concord, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33–$36/hour (plus bonus opportunities)

This role runs a single Panda Express store—hiring, leading the team, and making sure guests have a great experience. Comes with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals on shift, and a clear path to General Manager.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Concord, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly)

Hands‑on baking role making breads, pastries, cakes, and desserts, plus decorating and stocking the bakery case. Good fit if you like early shifts, a fast-paced kitchen, and steady customer interaction, with flexible schedules and store discounts.

Employer: Diablo Valley Post Acute

Location: Concord, CA

Type: Full-time, PM shift (12:30 PM – 9:00 PM)

Pay: $18.54/hour

Support the kitchen in a post‑acute care setting—meal prep, tray service, dishwashing, and keeping dining areas clean. Great if you want steady hours, on‑the‑job training, and a chance to work directly with residents in healthcare.

Employer: Espetus Churrascaria

Location: Concord, CA (Diamond Blvd)

(Diamond Blvd) Type: In‑person, day & night shifts (including weekends/holidays)

In‑person, day & night shifts (including weekends/holidays) Pay: $20–$22/hour (DOE)

Prep vegetables, salads, marinades, and support the grill and hot stations at an upscale Brazilian steakhouse. Ideal for cooks with strong knife skills who want higher‑volume experience, benefits, and a lively, team‑driven kitchen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.