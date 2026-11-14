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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Concord — Home Goods & More
Concord neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to garden decor. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Trader Joe's Reusable Grocery Bag and Whole Foods Brown Bags
Item: Trader Joe’s reusable grocery bag, Whole Foods brown bags, and other misc bags
Condition: Not stated
Location: Ryan, Concord, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy if you need extra bags for shopping, storage, or organizing. Mix of reusable and paper bags.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Concrete Fountain
Item: Concrete garden fountain
Condition: Pump status unknown — owner is not sure if the pump works
Location: Hillcrest, Concord, CA (one of two similar posts for this fountain)
Source: nextdoor.com
Sturdy concrete fountain for your yard or patio. You may need to repair or replace the pump.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Concrete Fountain – Randall Ave Pickup
Item: Concrete garden fountain (same general type as above)
Condition: Pump status unknown — owner is not sure if the pump works
Location: 1915 Randall Ave, Concord, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Another listing for a concrete fountain, with a clear street address for pickup. Good if you’re doing a garden project and don’t mind testing or fixing the pump.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Christmas Wreaths and Frames
Item: Christmas wreaths and frames
Condition: Used – like new
Location: Concord, CA – front door pickup
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Holiday decor to brighten your home without spending money. Porch/front door pickup makes it quick and easy.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
2 Side Chairs FREE – Must Take Both
Item: Two side chairs (you must take both)
Condition: Described as comfortable, no smoking, no children, no tears
Location: North Todos Santos, Concord, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you need extra seating for a dining area, office, or living room and want something gently used.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Hoover Max Extract Carpet Cleaner
Item: Hoover Max Extract carpet cleaner
Condition: Used about five times, has mostly been in storage, works really well per owner
Location: Northwood, Concord, CA
Pickup: Pick up only, no delivery
Source: nextdoor.com
Great if you want to deep-clean carpets or rugs at home without renting a machine.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 4 Cute Coffee Mugs – FREE Porch Pickup
Item: Set of 4 coffee mugs
Includes: skull-themed mug, skeleton design mug, plain black mug, and a sunflower mug
Location: Holbrook Heights, Concord, CA
Pickup: Porch pickup
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun mix of designs for your morning coffee or tea, with easy porch pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Concord Repair Workshop – Get Items Fixed for Free
Event: Concord Repair Workshop – free repair help
Date & Time: Saturday, November 14, 10:00–1:00
Location: Willow Pass Community Center, Concord, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Bring jewelry, clothing, small household items, bicycles, and small appliances to see if volunteers can fix them for free. A good way to save money and keep items out of the landfill.
👉 See this event on trashnothing.com
Free items in Concord tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.