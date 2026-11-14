Concord neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to garden decor. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Trader Joe’s reusable grocery bag, Whole Foods brown bags, and other misc bags

Condition: Not stated

Location: Ryan, Concord, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you need extra bags for shopping, storage, or organizing. Mix of reusable and paper bags.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Concrete garden fountain

Condition: Pump status unknown — owner is not sure if the pump works

Location: Hillcrest, Concord, CA (one of two similar posts for this fountain)

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy concrete fountain for your yard or patio. You may need to repair or replace the pump.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Concrete garden fountain (same general type as above)

Condition: Pump status unknown — owner is not sure if the pump works

Location: 1915 Randall Ave, Concord, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Another listing for a concrete fountain, with a clear street address for pickup. Good if you’re doing a garden project and don’t mind testing or fixing the pump.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Christmas wreaths and frames

Condition: Used – like new

Location: Concord, CA – front door pickup

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Holiday decor to brighten your home without spending money. Porch/front door pickup makes it quick and easy.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Two side chairs (you must take both)

Condition: Described as comfortable, no smoking, no children, no tears

Location: North Todos Santos, Concord, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you need extra seating for a dining area, office, or living room and want something gently used.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Hoover Max Extract carpet cleaner

Condition: Used about five times, has mostly been in storage, works really well per owner

Location: Northwood, Concord, CA

Pickup: Pick up only, no delivery

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you want to deep-clean carpets or rugs at home without renting a machine.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 4 coffee mugs

Includes: skull-themed mug, skeleton design mug, plain black mug, and a sunflower mug

Location: Holbrook Heights, Concord, CA

Pickup: Porch pickup

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun mix of designs for your morning coffee or tea, with easy porch pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Event: Concord Repair Workshop – free repair help

Date & Time: Saturday, November 14, 10:00–1:00

Location: Willow Pass Community Center, Concord, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Bring jewelry, clothing, small household items, bicycles, and small appliances to see if volunteers can fix them for free. A good way to save money and keep items out of the landfill.

👉 See this event on trashnothing.com

Free items in Concord tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.