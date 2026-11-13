Concord’s legal scene is busy right now, especially in compliance and litigation. If you’re a California‑licensed attorney or a financial‑services risk pro, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Pacific Service Credit Union

Pacific Service Credit Union Location: Concord, CA (office with telecommute eligibility)

(office with telecommute eligibility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the build-out of an enterprise‑wide Fraud Risk Management Program for a growing credit union. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in financial‑institution compliance/fraud, enjoy data, dashboards, and tools like BioCatch, and want to design strategy while still being hands‑on with investigations and analytics. Strong benefits include 97% employer‑paid medical, 100% dental/vision, 401(k) contributions + match, bonus program, student loan repayment help, and generous vacation, sick time, and holidays.

Employer: Pacific Service Credit Union

Pacific Service Credit Union Location: Concord, CA (office with telecommute eligibility)

(office with telecommute eligibility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the credit union’s BSA/AML, OFAC, and USA PATRIOT Act Officer, running the compliance program and leading a small team. You’ll handle policies, training, vendor oversight, marketing review, and support fraud monitoring. Requires 5+ years in financial‑institution compliance plus BSA certification and at least 3 years of people management. Comes with the same strong benefits package: high employer‑paid health coverage, 401(k) contributions + match, bonus, student loan repayment assistance, and generous paid time off.

Employer: WOOD SMITH HENNING and BERMAN (WSHB)

Location: Concord, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $160,000 per year

Join a busy defense firm handling construction defect, medical malpractice, personal injury, general liability, and premises liability cases. You’ll work closely with lead attorneys on all phases of litigation, from early investigations through trial. Must be licensed in California and have strong research and writing skills. Perks include unlimited PTO, hybrid work, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and professional development support.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a client)

Location: Concord, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $225,000 per year

Handle a mixed litigation docket across real estate, commercial, business, property, and construction matters. This role is geared to attorneys with 5+ years of litigation experience and a California Bar license, comfortable managing cases from investigation through trial and appeal. Offers a competitive salary plus health, dental, vision, and 401(k), with a focus on complex disputes and client strategy.

Employer: Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A. (QPWB)

Location: Concord, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $200,000 per year

Join a national defense firm’s General Liability Practice Group, defending a mix of general liability, commercial litigation, and employment matters. Looking for California‑licensed attorneys with 3+ years’ experience who are comfortable with court appearances, depositions, discovery, and motion practice (including MSJs). Comes with excellent benefits, a competitive 401(k) match, and clear growth and mentoring opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send a few applications while these Concord roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.