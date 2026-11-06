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Concord
Jollibee fundraiser to support Concord PAL
9 days ago
On Saturday, November 7 in Concord, Jollibee at 2030 Diamond Blvd will donate $1 to the Concord Police Activities League for every bucket of chicken sold, with funds used for youth activities, programs, and events in the community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Concord Police Department
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