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🎁 Community Freebies in Concord — From Furniture to Toys
Concord neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to plants and kids’ toys. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Free: Wooden Dining Three Chairs and Table
Item: Wooden dining table with three chairs
Condition: Good condition (as described by poster)
Location: Ellis Lake, Concord, CA
Category: Furniture
Nice basic dining set if you’re setting up a new place or need extra seating. Wood table and three matching chairs, all free for pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Persimmons
Item: Box of persimmons
Location: Ayers, Concord, CA
Category: Garden / Produce
A whole box of free persimmons ready to be picked up. Great for snacking, baking, or sharing with friends.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
PUREPLUS Refrigerator Water Filter PP-RWF4200A
Item: PUREPLUS refrigerator water filter (model PP-RWF4200A)
Details: Replacement filter for system model PP-RWF4200A-S, removes 99% of contaminants (per poster)
Location: Turtle Creek, Concord, CA
Category: Appliances
Handy if you use this specific filter system and want a spare without paying store prices.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Baby Doll with Accessories
Item: Baby doll set with accessories
Includes: Doll, stroller, bottle, and plush toy
Location: Kirkwood, Concord, CA
Category: Toys & games
Cute little bundle for pretend play. Everything is free together, perfect for a young child who loves dolls.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Kids Toys Bundle
Item: Mixed bundle of kids’ toys
Includes: Various figures, plush toys, and accessories
Location: Kirkwood, Concord, CA
Category: Toys & games
A grab-bag of toys, great for stocking a playroom or classroom without spending money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Marble run set
Item: Marble run set
Details: Assorted colorful plastic tubing and connectors, good for building and creative projects
Location: Kirkwood, Concord, CA
Category: Toys & games
Fun building toy that lets kids design their own marble tracks and experiment with different paths.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Gymnastics Barbie, equestrian Barbie set, MobiGo,
Item: Barbie and toy bundle
Includes: Gymnastics Barbie, equestrian Barbie set, MobiGo, dolls, accessories, and a Meigo case
Location: Kirkwood, Concord, CA
Category: Toys & games
Nice mix of dolls and accessories for kids who enjoy imaginative play and carrying toys on the go.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Philodendron cuttings
Item: Philodendron plant cuttings
Details: About two long vines; poster can cut into shorter pieces if there’s a lot of interest
Location: Walnut Country, Concord, CA
Category: Garden / Houseplants
Great way to start or expand your indoor jungle. Root the cuttings in water or soil and grow your own plants.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Concord tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.