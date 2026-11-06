🎁 Community Freebies in Concord — From Furniture to Toys

Concord neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to plants and kids’ toys. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Wooden dining table with three chairs

Condition: Good condition (as described by poster)

Location: Ellis Lake, Concord, CA

Category: Furniture

Nice basic dining set if you’re setting up a new place or need extra seating. Wood table and three matching chairs, all free for pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Box of persimmons

Location: Ayers, Concord, CA

Category: Garden / Produce

A whole box of free persimmons ready to be picked up. Great for snacking, baking, or sharing with friends.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: PUREPLUS refrigerator water filter (model PP-RWF4200A)

Details: Replacement filter for system model PP-RWF4200A-S, removes 99% of contaminants (per poster)

Location: Turtle Creek, Concord, CA

Category: Appliances

Handy if you use this specific filter system and want a spare without paying store prices.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby doll set with accessories

Includes: Doll, stroller, bottle, and plush toy

Location: Kirkwood, Concord, CA

Category: Toys & games

Cute little bundle for pretend play. Everything is free together, perfect for a young child who loves dolls.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mixed bundle of kids’ toys

Includes: Various figures, plush toys, and accessories

Location: Kirkwood, Concord, CA

Category: Toys & games

A grab-bag of toys, great for stocking a playroom or classroom without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Marble run set

Details: Assorted colorful plastic tubing and connectors, good for building and creative projects

Location: Kirkwood, Concord, CA

Category: Toys & games

Fun building toy that lets kids design their own marble tracks and experiment with different paths.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Barbie and toy bundle

Includes: Gymnastics Barbie, equestrian Barbie set, MobiGo, dolls, accessories, and a Meigo case

Location: Kirkwood, Concord, CA

Category: Toys & games

Nice mix of dolls and accessories for kids who enjoy imaginative play and carrying toys on the go.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Philodendron plant cuttings

Details: About two long vines; poster can cut into shorter pieces if there’s a lot of interest

Location: Walnut Country, Concord, CA

Category: Garden / Houseplants

Great way to start or expand your indoor jungle. Root the cuttings in water or soil and grow your own plants.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Concord tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.