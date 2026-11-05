🚧 Concord, CA Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Concord’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on field work to leadership roles. If you’re in construction or skilled trades, these are worth a look.

Employer: SAK Builders, Inc.

SAK Builders, Inc. Location: Concord, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $165,000/year

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid vacation/sick/holidays, disability, life insurance, wellness and education perks, and more.

Lead field teams on major construction projects, manage schedules, quality, and safety, and oversee multiple jobs across a wide area. Best for someone with strong supervisory experience, deep trade knowledge, and a background in construction management or similar.

Employer: Foster Construction Inc.

Location: Based in Concord, CA (Lamorinda, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill & nearby)

Based in (Lamorinda, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill & nearby) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly, based on experience

Hourly, Benefits: 401(k)

Work on home remodels, additions, and custom cabinetry with a small, established residential contractor. Ideal if you have 7+ years of carpentry/remodeling, strong finish skills, your own tools and truck, and like varied work from framing and drywall to light electrical and plumbing.

Employer: Verdantas

Location: Concord, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,875 – $125,625/year

Benefits: Flexible work environment, medical, dental, vision, life, short/long-term disability, 401(k) with match, paid time off + holidays, paid parental leave.

Hands-on field role doing advanced testing, inspections, and reporting on construction and environmental projects. Good fit if you have 5–7 years experience, can handle outdoor physical work, and like mixing fieldwork, data, and quality control.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.