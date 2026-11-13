Microsoft Outlook is recovering from a major global outage that disrupted email services and other Microsoft 365 apps. However, the company has not yet confirmed a full recovery across all affected regions.

As of November 13, 2026, Microsoft’s official service health page continues to report service degradation. Some users are regaining access, but others may still experience login problems, delayed emails, and connection errors.

Is Microsoft Outlook still down?

Yes, Microsoft Outlook is still experiencing disruption in some regions as recovery continues. Microsoft’s service health dashboard lists ongoing degradation affecting Microsoft 365 business services and consumer products.

The situation is not the same for every user. Some customers have regained access to their inboxes, while others continue experiencing problems with email delivery and mailbox connections.

Microsoft is working to restore normal operations by improving server stability and managing network traffic. However, users should not assume Outlook is fully operational until Microsoft confirms the incident has been resolved.

What caused the Microsoft outage?

Microsoft’s investigation identified a process responsible for establishing secure connections that became overwhelmed, causing affected servers to stop processing requests. However, the company has not yet confirmed the root cause of the outage.

The problem affected Exchange Online, Microsoft’s cloud-based email and calendar service. When its servers struggled, Outlook users could not reliably connect to their mailboxes or exchange messages.

Microsoft also identified a recent network configuration change that correlated with the outage. The company began reversing that change while testing other fixes, but it did not immediately restore normal service.

When did the Microsoft outage begin?

The Microsoft outage began on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Microsoft’s incident records indicate the Exchange Online disruption began at approximately 16:17 UTC.

Reports quickly spread across the United States as users struggled to access their Outlook accounts. The disruption later reached other regions, including Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The outage continued into Friday, November 13, extending beyond its initial impact period. Reuters reported that the disruption had lasted more than 12 hours, affecting organizations across several countries.

Which Microsoft services are affected?

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Outlook is one of the main services affected because it relies on Exchange Online. Users may experience problems with Outlook on the web, desktop applications, and mobile connections.

The disruption also affected Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, and Microsoft Copilot. Other potentially affected services include Planner, To Do, Intune, and Microsoft Defender products.

However, the outage does not mean every Microsoft product stopped working. The impact primarily affects services connected to the affected cloud infrastructure, while other applications remain available.

How is the outage affecting users and businesses?

Many Outlook users have reported trouble opening inboxes, sending messages, and receiving new emails. Some users can access their accounts but still experience delays or unreliable connections.

The disruption has also affected workplaces that depend on Microsoft 365 for daily operations. Businesses have faced communication delays, while some organizations have needed alternative ways to contact employees and customers.

Government agencies and public services have also reported problems. Reuters reported disruptions affecting organizations in the United States, Japan, and Australia, while UK services also experienced difficulties.

What is Microsoft doing to fix the outage?

Microsoft initially tried to restart affected servers and reroute traffic away from the struggling infrastructure. It also paused deployments while investigating the problem and testing recovery measures.

However, the company’s initial recovery attempts did not yield the expected results. Microsoft then explored additional configuration changes, traffic adjustments, and alternative ways to improve server capacity.

The company later reported encouraging progress in restoring service availability and email delivery. Microsoft also said it was prioritizing affected environments and reducing the backlog of queued messages.

What are the latest official Microsoft updates?

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Microsoft has been sharing information through its official Microsoft 365 Status account on X. Its updates describe server restarts, traffic management changes, and efforts to improve infrastructure stability.

In its November 13 update at 9:01 a.m. EST, Microsoft reported continued improvements in service availability. Email queues had been significantly reduced and were approaching normal levels. However, some customers could still experience intermittent access problems or delayed email delivery while the company restored the remaining affected infrastructure.

Microsoft executive Charles Lamanna also addressed the disruption publicly. He expressed regret for the disruption and said the company had found no indication that malicious or cyber activity caused the incident.

Users can follow the latest announcements through theofficial Microsoft 365 Status account on X. They can also check theMicrosoft service health dashboardfor updated information.

What should Outlook users do while services recover?

Users should first check Microsoft’s service health dashboard before changing account settings. If Microsoft confirms an ongoing incident, the problem may require a server-side fix rather than action on the user’s device.

Anyone with urgent messages should consider using another working communication method. Phone calls, text messages, and alternative email accounts can help prevent important conversations from being delayed.

Users should also avoid repeatedly changing passwords or reinstalling Outlook without a clear reason. These steps may not resolve a broader Microsoft outage and could create additional account or setup issues.

Fun fact: Outlook has a built-in feature that can remind users about forgotten attachments. If an email mentions an attachment but contains no attached file, Outlook may warn users before sending it.

When will Microsoft Outlook be fully restored?

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Microsoft has not announced a confirmed time for complete recovery. Its latest updates indicate gradual improvements rather than a full restoration across all affected regions.

The company is monitoring servers as it applies additional changes and restores traffic. It must also ensure that recovered infrastructure can handle normal demand without becoming unstable again.

Email delivery may take additional time to return to normal because some messages remain queued. Users should watch Microsoft’s official updates rather than rely on estimated recovery times or unofficial claims.

How can users check whether Outlook is working again?

The easiest way to check is through Microsoft’s official service health dashboard. It provides information about disruptions affecting Microsoft 365 business and consumer services.

Users can also visit Outlook on the web to test their email access. If the inbox loads, they should try sending and receiving a test message before assuming everything works normally.

Another useful option is Downdetector, which collects user reports about service problems. However, these reports show customer experiences rather than Microsoft’s confirmed service status, so official announcements remain more reliable.

TL;DR

Microsoft Outlook experienced a major global outage beginning November 12, 2026.

The disruption affected Exchange Online and several Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft identified that server processes were overwhelmed while handling secure connections but has not confirmed the root cause.

Users experienced mailbox access problems and delayed email delivery.

Microsoft reported improving service availability and email delivery on November 13, with email queues approaching normal levels.

Some users may continue experiencing intermittent problems during recovery.

Microsoft has not confirmed complete restoration across all affected regions.

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This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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