A single weak password can create a serious security risk for modern connected cars. Recent research shows how exposed administrator credentials could give hackers access to vehicle systems.

Security researchers discovered that flaws in automakers’ online systems could allow attackers to take over customer accounts. In a controlled test, they remotely unlocked and started a vehicle after exploiting an exposed administration console.

How researchers uncovered the security flaw

Security researchers Shubham Shah and Sam Curry published their findings on November 7, 2026. Their investigation examined connected-car platforms operated by two unnamed automakers.

The researchers found that both companies used ForgeRock identity-management software to manage customer accounts and access. They bypassed security restrictions to reach an administration console that still accepted its documented default login credentials.

The discovery allowed the researchers to access systems that managed customer accounts. They reported that the security weakness could potentially affect customers across both automakers’ connected-car services.

A default admin password opened the door

The central problem involved an administration console that still used its default password. This type of mistake can leave powerful internal tools exposed to unauthorized users.

The researchers found that the login systems used ForgeRock identity-management software, including OpenIDM, to manage customer accounts, passwords, and access permissions.

The researchers bypassed the servers’ security restrictions to reach the administration console, which still accepted its default credentials. From there, they found a way to execute their own code on the identity servers.

How hackers could control connected vehicles

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Once inside the identity servers, the researchers could change customer account details. They modified a test account’s email address and password to gain access through the regular mobile application.

This step gave them access to features normally available to vehicle owners. They demonstrated remote door unlocking, engine starting, and engine stopping on a test vehicle.

They also accessed vehicle location information and telemetry. These findings showed how a weakness in an online account system could reach physical vehicle functions.

Customer accounts were also at risk

The problem extended beyond remote vehicle controls. The researchers said their access could allow them to create sessions for customer accounts across the affected systems.

Changing an account’s login details did not automatically end the original owner’s active app session. This created another concern because an attacker could maintain access without immediately alerting the customer.

The researchers also demonstrated that they could redirect app notifications. This could prevent important account alerts from reaching the vehicle owner’s phone.

A second attack exposed more customer information

Shubham Shah also described a separate investigation involving the automaker’s Australian systems. This attack chain relied on hardcoded administrator credentials and weaknesses in the website’s security controls.

The researchers said they could begin with a vehicle’s registration number. They then found a way to access account information and connected-car functions.

The exposed information included customer names, phone numbers, and password hashes. The findings showed that weak server security could compromise personal information and vehicle access.

Both automakers fixed the reported vulnerabilities

The researchers reported vulnerabilities in the two automakers’ U.S. identity systems in early 2026. According to their published account, both companies addressed those vulnerabilities within approximately 2 hours of receiving the reports. The researchers did not provide a separate remediation timeline for the Australian investigation conducted later that year.

The U.S. fixes included removing the researchers’ proof-of-concept code and rotating affected credentials. These actions helped prevent the same attack paths from remaining available.

The automakers requested that the researchers keep their identities confidential. Neither company was publicly named in the research reports, and the findings should not be treated as proof of a wider attack.

Why connected cars face cybersecurity risks

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Modern vehicles depend on more than physical keys and ignition systems. Their mobile applications connect drivers to online accounts, cloud servers, and vehicle communication systems.

These services make everyday tasks easier for owners. However, they also create additional entry points that criminals could target if companies fail to secure their systems.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recommends layered cybersecurity protections for modern vehicles. Its guidance highlights the need to protect vehicle entry points and reduce risks to safety-critical systems.

What should automakers do to prevent attacks?

Automakers need to replace default administrator passwords before putting software into production. They should also remove unnecessary administrative consoles from public access and restrict access to internal tools.

Companies should review their systems for exposed credentials and weak account permissions. Regular security testing can help identify problems before attackers discover them.

Strong multi-factor authentication also adds another layer of protection. However, companies must secure their underlying systems, as additional login checks cannot fix every server-side weakness.

Fun fact: In 2010, a former Texas Auto Center employee allegedly used a remote security system to disable starters or sound the horns of more than 100 customers’ vehicles in Austin, Texas.

What car owners should know about the findings?

Drivers should understand that this particular weakness involved automakers’ internal systems. It was not a case of someone guessing an ordinary car owner’s password and immediately taking control.

Changing a personal account password can still help protect against common account attacks. Owners should use unique passwords, enable available security features, and keep their vehicle applications updated.

Searching for ways to reset a local admin password will not fix a vulnerability on an automaker’s remote servers. Only the company responsible for those systems can properly address that type of security problem.

The findings raise wider questions for the auto industry

The investigation involved 2 automakers, but the underlying problem can affect other connected services. Similar weaknesses may exist wherever companies leave powerful administrator accounts exposed.

Automakers increasingly depend on outside software providers to manage customer identities and digital services. This makes security checks across suppliers and internal systems especially important.

The incident also shows why cybersecurity must remain part of vehicle development. Protecting the car itself is not enough if the online systems that control its features remain vulnerable.

TL;DR

Researchers Shubham Shah and Sam Curry exposed serious security weaknesses involving 2 unnamed automakers.

Default administrator credentials and weaknesses in server protections allowed access to connected-car identity systems.

Researchers demonstrated remote vehicle unlocking and engine starting.

The attacks also exposed customer information and vehicle location data.

Both automakers reportedly fixed the vulnerabilities described in the U.S.-focused investigation within approximately 2 hours. The separate Australian remediation timeline was not specified.

NHTSA recommends layered cybersecurity protections for connected vehicles.

Car owners should update their apps and use strong, unique account passwords.

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This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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