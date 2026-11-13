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Los Angeles
Flooding Detours on Harry Bridges Blvd in Wilmington
8 days ago
Flooding has closed part of Harry Bridges Blvd near Alameda Street in Wilmington, and traffic is being detoured onto East E Street and Quay Avenue. Crews are on site pumping out rainwater, and drivers are asked to avoid the area and use extra caution.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Caltrans District 7
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