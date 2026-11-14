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Ventura County
Rock protection work on PCH at Thornhill Broome Beach
11 days ago
Crews are building rock slope protection with boulders along State Route 1/Pacific Coast Highway at Thornhill Broome Beach, north of Sycamore Canyon Road in Ventura County, to prepare for an expected El Niño winter. More information: https://t.co/ip9ycX5Vrb
This content is adapted from materials provided by Caltrans District 7
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