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Santa Monica
Encampment and debris cleared along I-10 in Santa Monica
6 days ago
Caltrans crews cleared an encampment on state right-of-way along westbound I-10 between 17th St and 14th St in Santa Monica earlier this week, removing 10 cubic yards of debris and fire hazards to improve public safety.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Caltrans District 7
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.