🏥 Compton, CA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Hiring Now

Compton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like fast-paced field work or steady clinic leadership. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: American Medical Response (AMR)

American Medical Response (AMR) Location: Compton, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.65 – $22.05/hour DOE (12- and 24-hour shifts)

Respond to 911 and non-emergency calls, provide hands-on patient care, and drive AMR units around Compton. Great fit if you already have your CA EMT license, ambulance driver’s license, CPR, and want steady field experience with a large emergency medical provider.

Employer: MLK Community Healthcare

Location: Compton, CA (East Compton Clinic)

(East Compton Clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day clinical operations in an outpatient clinic, supervising LVNs and support staff while keeping care safe, efficient, and patient-focused. You’ll need a current CA LVN license, BLS, 2+ years recent clinical experience, 1+ year in supervision or lead role, and Spanish/English bilingual skills.

Employer: Easterseals Southern California

Location: Compton, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $92,000/year + $7,500 hiring bonus

Oversee ABA programs for children with autism and developmental delays, supervise behavior staff, and partner closely with families and schools. Requires a Master’s in ABA or related field, active BCBA, CPR, and 2–3 years working with children with ASD; expect up to 50% local travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Compton are hiring and experience builds fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.