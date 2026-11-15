(Photo by Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A woman who previously accused Russell Brand of sexual and emotional abuse as a teenager has publicly revealed her identity for the first time, nearly three years after coming forward anonymously.

Mia Latter, 37, previously identified as "Alice" in a 2023 investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, detailed her alleged experiences with Brand in an interview with The Sun published Saturday (Nov. 14).

COMPLEX SHOP: Shop the brands you love, anytime and anywhere. Uncover what's next. Buy. Collect. Obsess.

According to Page Six, Latter claims the alleged abuse began in 2006 when she was 16 and Brand was 30. She recalled meeting the comedian in London's Leicester Square while walking home from shopping.

Latter said Brand approached her, looked through her shopping bag, and asked for her phone number. She expected him to reconsider pursuing her once he learned her age, but claims he showed little concern.

"There wasn't even a moment's hesitation," Latter recalled, claiming Brand told her, "I just need to know where I stand legally."

She alleged that during an encounter at his apartment, Brand performed oral sex on her despite her resisting. Latter also claimed he referred to her as "the child" around members of his team.

"It wasn't a secret on his end, but it had to be a secret on my end," she said.

Latter also pushed back against Brand's previous characterization of his involvement with a 16-year-old. During an April interview with Megyn Kelly, Brand acknowledged sleeping with a teenager when he was 30, describing himself as "an immature 30-year-old."

"Well, actually something illegal happened within that relationship," Latter responded. "He was a homeowner who was hosting TV shows, hosting radio shows… He was a very successful man who had a lot of power and sway in the industry."

Latter said the alleged relationship affected her education and mental health, claiming her school attendance dropped to 30 percent.

Although she reported her allegations to police, prosecutors ultimately excluded her case from Brand's October trial at Southwark Crown Court.

"I was devastated by it," she said.

On Nov. 5, Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three sexual assaults involving four women. He was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Nov. 9.

Brand has denied allegations of sexual wrongdoing.

Latter has since stepped back from the criminal process, citing the emotional toll, and is advocating for stronger legal protections for teenagers involved with significantly older adults.

"If you're in your thirties, forties and fifties and you're trying to have a relationship with someone under the age of 18, it [should be] a criminal offense," she said.

Despite feeling "very nervous" about revealing her identity, Latter said, "It's not my burden to carry anymore."

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that its investigation into her allegations remains ongoing as prosecutors consider whether to bring additional charges.

Related Products

Capitol Store Cast of Mamma Mia! The Movie - Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 2LP Picture Disc $50 BUY NOW Verve Record Store Ella Fitzgerald: The Moment of Truth: Ella at the Coliseum Opaque Tangerine LP $18.18 BUY NOW Capitol Store Cast of Mamma Mia! The Movie - Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 2LP $33 BUY NOW The Rolling Stones Aftermath (UK) LP $25.99 BUY NOW

Making Culture Pop. Find the latest entertainment news and the best in music, pop culture, sneakers, style and original shows.

Related News