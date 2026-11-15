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Adam22 is taking his feud with Chrisean Rock to another level, revealing plans to involve police after the reality star punched him during a Wild 'N Out Live show.

On Saturday (Nov. 14), the No Jumper founder announced on X that he intends to report Rock to authorities following their confrontation at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

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"I'm going to the Inglewood Police Department tomorrow to report Chrisean," Adam22 wrote. "She should be arrested some time this week. We have to keep these violent freaks off the street."

The announcement comes after Rock struck Adam22 during Thursday's Wild 'N Out Live: The Next Generation show, following a joke about her parenting.

The confrontation began after Justina Valentine roasted Adam22's marriage to Lena the Plug during the Wildstyle segment. Adam22 responded by taking a shot at Rock.

"Justina, your BBL, that's embarrassing. But that's nothing compared to Chrisean Rock's parenting," he said.

Rock approached the podcaster and struck him twice, according to Adam22, who later described the incident in a No Jumper video.

"She did hit me with a two-piece. I thought it was just one," he said, claiming Rock hit him in the back of his head before landing a left hook to his jaw.

Adam22 said his "jaw is incredibly swollen" and his neck was sore, raising concerns that the injuries could interfere with his podcasting schedule.

He also claimed Rock attempted to approach him again before comedian DoBoy intervened.

Following the incident, Adam22 initially expressed uncertainty about pursuing legal action.

"I'm worried thinking about like should I get a police report? I don't know. Like maybe I'll do that tomorrow," he said. "If there are any lawyers out there who want to reach out, I would love to talk to you."

The confrontation follows months of tension between the two.

In September, Adam22 appeared on The Jason Lee Show, where he accused Rock of using substances during pregnancy and alleged her son had fetal alcohol syndrome, a diagnosis that has not been publicly confirmed.

Rock denied the accusations, defended her son's medical privacy, and threatened legal action over his comments.

The incident also drew a reaction from Boosie Badazz, who criticized Adam22 for insulting Rock in front of a predominantly Black audience.

"WHAT MAKE HIM THINK HE CAN DO THAT 2 A BLACK WOMAN ON A STAGE FULL OF BLACK PEOPLE[!!] HE [GONNA] WATCH HIS MOUTH NEXT TIME," Boosie wrote.

Adam22 subsequently fired back at Boosie on Instagram, accusing the rapper of cooperating with authorities in his California gun case.

Despite announcing his intentions to contact police, there has been no confirmation that Adam22 has filed a report or that Rock faces criminal charges.

Rock has not publicly addressed the latest incident.

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