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Young Thug and Birdman are off the hook in the lawsuit for the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus, though the driver involved plans to appeal the ruling.

According to court documents obtained by Complex, Judge Eric A. Brewton issued two orders on Nov. 10 that removed Thugger and Birdman, as well as YSL and Cash Money Records, from the civil case.

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Alvin Lewis, who was driving one of Wayne’s buses during the attack, filed the lawsuit in 2016, alleging that Jimmy Winfrey, better known as PeeWee Roscoe, carried out the shooting at the direction of Thug and Birdman. Both rappers have denied any involvement.

Brewton found “no evidence of an employment relationship” between Winfrey and either label, according to the filing. In it, the judge also rejected the lawsuit’s assertion that Winfrey was working as Thug’s tour manager at the time, finding that claim unsupported.

As for Birdman, Brewton described Lewis’ theory that the Cash Money cofounder arranged the attack in retaliation for Wayne suing the label as “pure speculation and conjecture.”

Phone records showing calls between Winfrey’s and Birdman’s phones, including on the night of the shooting, also failed to establish that Birdman was responsible for the attack.

The shooting happened on Apr. 26, 2015, after Wayne performed at Atlanta’s Compound nightclub. His tour bus was traveling along Interstate 285 when it shots were fired at it. Nobody was injured, but Lewis has maintained that the attack caused emotional distress and lost wages.

The dismissals represent a major development in a case that has stretched more than a decade. They do not, however, bring Lewis’ entire lawsuit to a close.

His claims against Winfrey and Arnold Martinez, known as YSL Duke, still remain pending.

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