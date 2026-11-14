Press/Federico Castellano (@scrapy.art)

Snoop Dogg and DJ Green Lantern have teamed up to take Tha Doggfather back to the turntables for its 30th anniversary.

Released on Friday (November 13), Doggfather 30: The Long Game is a new mix that packs 20 tracks into 55 minutes, blending the 1996 album's original songs with records from Parliament, Run-D.M.C., The Isley Brothers, Bootsy Collins, Dr. Dre, and 2Pac.

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Available to steam on Apple Music, fans can also listen to the mix via YouTube below.

Green Lantern, the king of blend tapes, said the goal was to honor the original Death Row album while giving it a fresh coat. "On This one I wanted to celebrate the album itself but still add new life to it via remixes and adding samples /references that fit the themes of the songs and the overall vibe of The Doggfather," he explained. "Plus, we got some exclusives on it!"

The official mix list shows how that works. The opener runs "Doggfather" (feat. Charlie Wilson) into Nino Rota's "The Godfather Finale," Run-D.M.C.'s "Sucka M.C.'s," and Parliament's "Flash Light." Later, "Groupie" gets blended with Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five's "The Message" and 2Pac's "I Get Around."

Interviews from the period are cut in between the songs, along with commentary from DJ Snoopadelic. One standout is a 1996 radio call-in where Snoop plugs the then-new album and answers a caller asking about "Lil' Ghetto Boy" and "Up Jump Tha Boogie."

The Long Game continues what Snoop Dogg and Green Lantern started with Live From the Mothership, a 20-song mix from 2018, and Live From The Mothership II: Emergency Landing, released July 25, 2025.

Tha Doggfather came out November 12, 1996, as the follow-up to Snoop's 1993 debut Doggystyle. It opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, moving 479,000 copies in its first week.

It was also his last album on Death Row until he bought the label in 2022. The release calls the anniversary a full-circle moment, since Snoop now owns the company that first put the record out.

In addition to the new mix, fans can also get their hands on two limited-edition pressings of Tha Doggfather: a gold-and-black splatter 2LP in the original gatefold packaging and a picture disc featuring the cover portrait.

Press/Death Row Records

Both debut this weekend at Record Planet's 63rd Mega Record & CD Fair, which bills itself as the largest record fair in the world, at the Brabanthallen in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

After the fair closes on Sunday (November 15), both pressings will go on sale for the holidays through Snoopermarket.com, R&G Records and select retailers worldwide.

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